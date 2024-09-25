Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from Bank7’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Bank7 has increased its dividend payment by an average of 21.8% annually over the last three years. Bank7 has a payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $3.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Shares of BSVN stock opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.57. Bank7 has a 1 year low of $19.53 and a 1 year high of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Bank7 had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The business had revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank7 will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank7 from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

In other news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Jason E. Estes sold 2,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 72,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,621,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Levinson sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $119,278.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,216.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,684. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

