Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (BCIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 24th

Bancreek International Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:BCIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0041 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NYSEARCA:BCIL opened at $27.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.47. Bancreek International Large Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $27.60.
Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bancreek International Large Cap ETF
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- PayPal Soars to New Heights: Why Analysts See More Upside
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Oracle Stock: Cloud and AI Tailwinds Makes This a Must-Own Stock
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
Receive News & Ratings for Bancreek International Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancreek International Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.