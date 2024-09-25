Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.70. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.35% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AZUL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Azul to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Azul from $10.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. HSBC cut Azul from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Azul has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Azul Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZUL opened at $2.81 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.97. Azul has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $11.26.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Azul will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Azul by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Azul by 35.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

