Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) & Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH) Critical Analysis

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) and Highest Performances (NASDAQ:HPH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Ares Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Ares Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 87.6% of Highest Performances shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ares Management and Highest Performances, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Management 0 6 6 0 2.50 Highest Performances 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Ares Management currently has a consensus price target of $141.42, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Ares Management’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ares Management is more favorable than Highest Performances.

Ares Management has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Highest Performances has a beta of -0.31, suggesting that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ares Management and Highest Performances”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Management $4.65 billion 10.47 $474.33 million $2.23 70.53 Highest Performances $81.59 million 2.00 -$6.01 million N/A N/A

Ares Management has higher revenue and earnings than Highest Performances.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Management and Highest Performances’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Management 12.53% 20.46% 3.84% Highest Performances N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ares Management beats Highest Performances on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Management

(Get Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company's Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets, with a focus on control or majority-control investments; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. The firm was previously known as Ares Management, L.P. Ares Management Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California with additional offices in the United States, Europe and Asia. Ares Management GP LLC is the general partner of the company.

About Highest Performances

(Get Free Report)

Highest Performances Holdings Inc. engages in the provision of financial technology services in China. The company distributes publicly raised fund and privately raised securities investment fund products through online and offline. It also offers insurance consulting, trust consulting, asset management, wealth management, and other ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Puyi Inc. and changed its name to Highest Performances Holdings Inc. in March 2024. Highest Performances Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.