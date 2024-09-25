Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $245.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIT. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $222.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.09. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 12 month low of $149.59 and a 12 month high of $226.23.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.12. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $748,894.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,116. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIT. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 978.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 559,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,646,000 after purchasing an additional 507,750 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $72,436,000. Dundas Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,805,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,093,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,043,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

