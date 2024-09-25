Andrew Mitchell Paul Purchases 38,560 Shares of Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM) Stock

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Andrew Mitchell Paul acquired 38,560 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $65,552.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,836.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Andrew Mitchell Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bitcoin Depot alerts:

On Friday, August 9th, Andrew Mitchell Paul bought 97,804 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $162,354.64.

On Monday, August 5th, Andrew Mitchell Paul purchased 19,422 shares of Bitcoin Depot stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $29,909.88.

Bitcoin Depot Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTM opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. Bitcoin Depot Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bitcoin Depot ( NASDAQ:BTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $163.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.49 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 307.37%. Equities analysts expect that Bitcoin Depot Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th.

View Our Latest Report on Bitcoin Depot

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitcoin Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bitcoin Depot by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in Bitcoin Depot by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 602,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 699,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Bitcoin Depot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bitcoin Depot Inc owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bitcoin Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bitcoin Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.