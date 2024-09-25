Analysts Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) PT at $52.29

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCKT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $18.29 on Friday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew White sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total value of $61,700.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCKT. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S raised its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 1,100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 139,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 26,556 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,928,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,577,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

