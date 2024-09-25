America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 813,953 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance

CRMT stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of America’s Car-Mart

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Group LLC raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,266,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 224,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 52,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 15.2% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 28,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRMT

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.