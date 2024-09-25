America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Major Shareholder Adam K. Peterson Acquires 813,953 Shares

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 813,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
America’s Car-Mart Stock Performance
CRMT stock opened at $42.42 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $93.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04.
America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, America’s Car-Mart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.
America’s Car-Mart Company Profile
America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.
