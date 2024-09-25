AAR (NYSE:AIR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
AAR Stock Down 1.8 %
AIR stock traded down $1.21 on Wednesday, hitting $64.78. 85,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,291. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. AAR has a 12-month low of $54.71 and a 12-month high of $76.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of AAR in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.
About AAR
AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.
