AAR (NYSE:AIR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAR Price Performance

Shares of AAR stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $65.89. 20,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,069. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.63. AAR has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34.

Get AAR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.