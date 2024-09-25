360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

360 Capital Mortgage REIT (ASX:TCF – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from 360 Capital Mortgage REIT’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.
360 Capital Mortgage REIT is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Elstree Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of Australia. It invests in a range of fixed income and hybrid securities, and other debt securities issued by government bodies, companies and specialist financing vehicles.
