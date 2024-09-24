Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.23.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Wintrust Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Wintrust Financial by 825.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 70.0% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.16. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $113.68.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.10). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $591.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

