Truist Financial Trims Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) Target Price to $37.00

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James raised Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Renasant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Renasant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Renasant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.33.

Get Renasant alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RNST

Renasant Price Performance

Shares of RNST opened at $33.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.02. Renasant has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $37.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Renasant had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business had revenue of $163.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Renasant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Institutional Trading of Renasant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Renasant by 698.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renasant in the second quarter worth $39,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Renasant by 13,710.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renasant during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.