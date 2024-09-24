Truist Financial Boosts Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $47.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CATY. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.85. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $178.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.19 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 22.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In other news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,841.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $903,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,837.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $269,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,841.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,581 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,563,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $2,493,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 22,160.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 96,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

