StockNews.com Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EL. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $129.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.27.

Shares of EL stock opened at $86.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.32. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.31%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,578,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

