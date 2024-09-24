Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Skye Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.40.

Shares of Skye Bioscience stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. Skye Bioscience has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $19.41.

Skye Bioscience (NASDAQ:SKYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skye Bioscience will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of Skye Bioscience stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $401,638.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Skye Bioscience news, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 252,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $1,666,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew J. Schwab sold 13,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $83,852.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,638.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYE. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skye Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skye Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $222,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Skye Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth $4,486,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Skye Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Skye Bioscience, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes cannabinoid-based molecules for the treatment of infectious diseases. The company's lead product candidate is SBI-100 used in the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension. It is also developing SBI-200 to treat and manage various eye diseases, including uveitis, dry eye syndrome, macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy.

