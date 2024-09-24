SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Receives $83.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.81.

SN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $83.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SN opened at $104.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.68. SharkNinja has a fifty-two week low of $38.69 and a fifty-two week high of $108.68.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SharkNinja will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SharkNinja in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Essex LLC acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

