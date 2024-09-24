Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) & Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB) Head to Head Contrast

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) and Statera Biopharma (NASDAQ:STAB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.3% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Pliant Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Statera Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pliant Therapeutics N/A -41.05% -36.04% Statera Biopharma N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

Pliant Therapeutics has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Statera Biopharma has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pliant Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pliant Therapeutics $1.58 million 435.61 -$161.34 million N/A N/A Statera Biopharma $1.49 million 0.00 -$101.85 million N/A N/A

Statera Biopharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pliant Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Pliant Therapeutics and Statera Biopharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pliant Therapeutics 0 0 8 1 3.11 Statera Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $40.57, suggesting a potential upside of 258.40%.

Summary

Pliant Therapeutics beats Statera Biopharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. It also develops PLN-1474, an oral, small-molecule selective inhibitor of avß1 for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; PLN-101095, a dual inhibitor of integrins avß8 and avß1 for the treatment of solid tumors; and PLN-101325 for treatment of muscular dystrophies. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

About Statera Biopharma

Statera BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel immunotherapies targeting autoimmune, neutropenia/anemia, emerging viruses, and cancers based on a proprietary platform designed to rebalance the body's immune system and restore homeostasis. The company is developing therapies designed to directly elicit within patients a response of antigen-specific killer T-cells and antibodies, thereby activating essential immune defenses against autoimmune, inflammatory, infectious diseases, and cancers. It has clinical programs for Crohn's disease (STAT-201), hematology (Entolimod), pancreatic cancer (STAT-401), and COVID-19 (STAT-205), as well as fibromyalgia and multiple sclerosis. The company was formerly known as Cytocom, Inc. and changed its name to Statera Biopharma, Inc. in September 2021. Statera Biopharma, Inc. is based in Fort Collins, Colorado.

