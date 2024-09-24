Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Receives $366.08 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $366.08.

Several analysts have commented on PANW shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

PANW stock opened at $344.17 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $336.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $313.98. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $224.64 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,854,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,854,924.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares in the company, valued at $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 106 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

