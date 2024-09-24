Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $2,073,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,335,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $3,643,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 33.5% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. Otis Worldwide has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

