NIKE (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $81.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NKE. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of NIKE from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.04.

Get NIKE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $86.19 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $70.75 and a 52 week high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.90.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,260.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in NIKE by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $533,533,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,859,580 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $832,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,510 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NIKE

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.