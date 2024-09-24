Marcus’ (MCS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reissued their outperform rating on shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the stock.

MCS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $478.14 million, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.52. Marcus has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $15.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.20). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marcus will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Marcus’s payout ratio is 116.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,865,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Marcus by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after purchasing an additional 21,646 shares during the period. Gate City Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth about $11,669,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 83.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 294,593 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 10.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 497,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 46,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

