LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.80.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LIVN shares. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $51.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.83 and a 200-day moving average of $53.36. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $42.75 and a 12-month high of $64.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -85.52 and a beta of 1.00.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivaNova will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
