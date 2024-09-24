Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) & Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) Head to Head Review

Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX – Get Free Report) and Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Turnstone Biologics and Krystal Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turnstone Biologics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Krystal Biotech 0 1 7 1 3.00

Turnstone Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 1,009.23%. Krystal Biotech has a consensus price target of $196.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.20%. Given Turnstone Biologics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Turnstone Biologics is more favorable than Krystal Biotech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turnstone Biologics N/A -85.18% -72.25% Krystal Biotech 63.73% 1.99% 1.87%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Krystal Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Turnstone Biologics and Krystal Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.74 -$55.20 million ($10.14) -0.06 Krystal Biotech $166.23 million 30.95 $10.93 million $1.87 96.35

Krystal Biotech has higher revenue and earnings than Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone Biologics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krystal Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Turnstone Biologics has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Krystal Biotech has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.3% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Krystal Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Krystal Biotech beats Turnstone Biologics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turnstone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

About Krystal Biotech

(Get Free Report)

Krystal Biotech, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB). The company also develops KB105, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for treating netherton syndrome; KB407 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating cystic fibrosis; KB707 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of anti-PD-1 relapsed/refractory; KB408, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and KB301 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for treating aesthetic skin conditions, as well as in open label study with ophthalmic B-VEC for treating for ocular complications of deb. Krystal Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

