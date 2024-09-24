IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Receives $4.73 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.73.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. CIBC lifted their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IAG

IAMGOLD Price Performance

Shares of IAG stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. IAMGOLD has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $5.58.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 6.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IAMGOLD

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,053,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $173,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935,250 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 36,077,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $120,137,000 after purchasing an additional 298,959 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd grew its stake in IAMGOLD by 250.5% during the first quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 32,861,554 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $109,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,485,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,678,843 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 12.1% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 8,995,059 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,954,000 after buying an additional 968,104 shares during the period. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.