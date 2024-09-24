Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 904.29 ($12.07).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.91) to GBX 1,090 ($14.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

HWDN opened at GBX 951.50 ($12.70) on Tuesday. Howden Joinery Group has a one year low of GBX 612 ($8.17) and a one year high of GBX 982.50 ($13.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,058.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 926.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 901.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.90 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.52%. Howden Joinery Group’s payout ratio is currently 4,565.22%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

