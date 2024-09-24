Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives $23.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.50.

HFWA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA opened at $22.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $19.45. The stock has a market cap of $764.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Heritage Financial has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $23.82.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.27 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.59%. On average, analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.17%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

