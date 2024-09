Heartland BancCorp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (OTC:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp. (OTC:HLAN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.759 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th.

Heartland BancCorp. Stock Performance

Shares of HLAN opened at $147.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $296.86 million, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp. has a 52-week low of $81.60 and a 52-week high of $149.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson lowered shares of Heartland BancCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

About Heartland BancCorp.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

Featured Stories

