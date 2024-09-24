Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.530-1.580 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $18.90.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 42.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -93.23%.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian purchased 9,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, with a total value of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $118,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,175.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Bohjalian acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,962.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,728 shares of company stock worth $279,069 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

