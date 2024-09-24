Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.42.

Health Catalyst Trading Down 5.6 %

HCAT opened at $8.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. The company has a market cap of $484.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.31. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.96 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 28.87%. Health Catalyst’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Health Catalyst will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $61,678.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,018.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Health Catalyst news, insider Kevin Lee Freeman sold 7,500 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $54,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,460.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Lesueur sold 8,137 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $61,678.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 140,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,018.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,361 shares of company stock worth $248,033 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 461.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 59.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

