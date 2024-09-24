Hargreaves Services Plc (HSP) to Distribute Dividend of GBX 18 on November 4th

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share on Monday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hargreaves Services Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HSP stock opened at GBX 592.38 ($7.91) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Services has a 12-month low of GBX 389.25 ($5.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 630 ($8.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 590.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 559.69. The firm has a market cap of £194.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,603.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hargreaves Services

In other news, insider David Anderson purchased 6,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 601 ($8.02) per share, for a total transaction of £40,537.45 ($54,107.65). In other news, insider Stephen Craigen sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 582 ($7.77), for a total value of £15,434.64 ($20,601.49). Also, insider David Anderson bought 6,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 601 ($8.02) per share, with a total value of £40,537.45 ($54,107.65). Corporate insiders own 13.06% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Services Company Profile

Hargreaves Services Plc provides environmental and industrial services in the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and South Africa. The company operates through: Services, Hargreaves Land, and Hargreaves Raw Materials Services segments. It offers environmental services, such as carbon sequestration and forestry creation, land remediation, land restoration and aftercare, geotechnical assessment, environmental site survey, and waste management services; materials handling operation and maintenance, mechanical and electrical maintenance, and project engineering services; and earthmoving advisory and contracting services, including soils treatment services.

