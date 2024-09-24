Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Receives Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock.

LOPE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $144.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.24. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $112.38 and a one year high of $157.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total transaction of $211,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,202,249.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,005,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,871 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 850,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,971,000 after purchasing an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 756,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,908,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 716,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,197,000 after purchasing an additional 12,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 47.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 538,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,452,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

