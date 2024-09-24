Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $42.82 Average Price Target from Analysts

Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLBE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Global-E Online from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Global-E Online from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Global-E Online alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GLBE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global-E Online

Global-E Online Stock Down 0.1 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth about $33,175,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 10,967 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global-E Online stock opened at $38.00 on Thursday. Global-E Online has a 52-week low of $27.30 and a 52-week high of $42.88. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.76.

Global-E Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.95 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global-E Online Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global-E Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-E Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.