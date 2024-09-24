Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) vs. RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF) Critical Survey

RESAAS Services (OTCMKTS:RSASF – Get Free Report) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RESAAS Services and Global Blue Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RESAAS Services $300,000.00 71.40 -$1.67 million ($0.02) -13.40 Global Blue Group $445.57 million 2.30 $15.12 million $0.07 77.14

Global Blue Group has higher revenue and earnings than RESAAS Services. RESAAS Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RESAAS Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for RESAAS Services and Global Blue Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Global Blue Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Global Blue Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

RESAAS Services has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RESAAS Services and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RESAAS Services -360.29% N/A -333.82% Global Blue Group 7.32% 48.62% 2.67%

Summary

Global Blue Group beats RESAAS Services on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc. engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine. Its solutions include RealTimeMLS, a real-time listing solution and communication platform designed for real estate associations and multiple listing services (MLSs); and BrokerOS, an online communication hub that ensures agents open, read, and respond to the emails and messages sent to them by users. The company serves MLSs, franchises, and real estate brokerage and real estate agents in the real estate industry. RESAAS Services Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

