Financial Comparison: Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO) and Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN)

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Free Report) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

9.4% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonnet BioTherapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Telomir Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonnet BioTherapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,078.30%. Given Sonnet BioTherapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sonnet BioTherapeutics is more favorable than Telomir Pharmaceuticals.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonnet BioTherapeutics -11,187.19% -398.45% -142.16% Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonnet BioTherapeutics $55,881.00 52.57 -$18.83 million N/A N/A Telomir Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$13.07 million N/A N/A

Telomir Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonnet BioTherapeutics.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics beats Telomir Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc., a biotechnology company, owns a platform for biologic medicines of single or bifunctional action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues. Its lead product candidate is SON-1010, a fully human single-chain version of interleukin 12 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumor indications, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and head and neck cancer. The company is also developing SON-080, a fully human version of interleukin 6, which is in Phase 1b/I2a clinical trail to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy and diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and SON-1210, a bispecific compound for solid tumor indications, including colorectal cancer. It has a license agreement with New Life Therapeutics Pte, LTD. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical preparations containing a specific recombinant human interleukin-6. The company is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems. The company was formerly known as Metallo Therapies Inc. and changed its name to Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2022. Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

