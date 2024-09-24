FedEx (NYSE:FDX) PT Raised to $337.00 at Bernstein Bank

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bernstein Bank from $305.00 to $337.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning. They currently have an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of FedEx from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on FedEx from $347.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.74.

Get FedEx alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $258.82 on Friday. FedEx has a 1-year low of $224.69 and a 1-year high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $291.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.