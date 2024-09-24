Duke Capital Limited Plans Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:DUKE)

Duke Capital Limited (LON:DUKE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Monday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Duke Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
Duke Capital stock opened at GBX 33.30 ($0.44) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £138.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.67 and a beta of 1.38. Duke Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 26.95 ($0.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 35 ($0.47). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.60, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a current ratio of 29.50.
Duke Capital Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Capital
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Rate Cut Shockwaves: Which Bank Stocks Will Rise or Fall?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- S&P 500 Shake-Up: New Entrants Driving Market Momentum
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Don’t Overlook Mosaic’s Challenges—They Might Spark Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.