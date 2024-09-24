DocGo’s (DCGO) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of DocGo in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Shares of DocGo stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.43 million, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92. DocGo has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $164.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.61 million. DocGo had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.97%. Analysts predict that DocGo will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCGO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in DocGo during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 458,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 166,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocGo by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 226,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

DocGo Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

