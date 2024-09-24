Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives $139.88 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $139.88.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $116.22 on Tuesday. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.19, a PEG ratio of 27.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $645.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Datadog will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $293,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,677,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,351 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $293,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,677,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,042 shares of company stock worth $67,802,495 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Datadog in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

