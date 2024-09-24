Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) PT Raised to $175.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $186.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.28.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $172.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $133.36 and a 1-year high of $176.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.73%.

In related news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total value of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,483.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

