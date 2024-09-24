Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target Raised to $194.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $170.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Darden Restaurants from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.28.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $172.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.18. Darden Restaurants has a 52-week low of $133.36 and a 52-week high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.82% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.73%.

Insider Transactions at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total transaction of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Sarah H. King sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.06, for a total value of $2,344,283.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,735.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.09, for a total transaction of $352,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,483.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,308,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,268,000 after buying an additional 105,433 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,809,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $297,244,000 after acquiring an additional 169,642 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,591,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,832,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,418,592 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $233,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,974 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,811,000 after purchasing an additional 132,643 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Stories

