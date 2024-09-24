CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.80.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Shares of CSX stock opened at $34.02 on Tuesday. CSX has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.37%.
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
