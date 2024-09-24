Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives $101.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America upped their price target on Crown from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,323,381.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $1,275,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,480,440.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $2,598,675. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $95.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.85. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $95.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.30.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.82%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

