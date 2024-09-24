Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $40.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $83.51. The stock has a market cap of $907.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.64.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $894.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.94 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 36.90%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,646 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 5.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

