Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $106.00 at UBS Group

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.42.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $104.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.79. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ED. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 488,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,437,000 after purchasing an additional 62,519 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2,486.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 89,080 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

