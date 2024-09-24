Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by TD Cowen from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Confluent from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.97.

Confluent Stock Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.52. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.88. Confluent has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 37.78% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. The company had revenue of $234.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $143,271.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $83,814.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 161,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,070.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $187,593.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,271.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 524,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,829,566 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Confluent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,741,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,505,000 after buying an additional 669,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Confluent by 17.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,169 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Confluent by 28.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,617,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,100 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $193,403,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $134,132,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

