Comparing Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM)

Global Mofy Metaverse (NASDAQ:GMM – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Mofy Metaverse N/A N/A N/A Grindr -25.67% -234.28% 7.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.5% of Global Mofy Metaverse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.4% of Grindr shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Mofy Metaverse $33.99 million 0.72 $6.55 million N/A N/A Grindr $300.03 million 7.03 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -66.72

This table compares Global Mofy Metaverse and Grindr”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Global Mofy Metaverse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grindr.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Global Mofy Metaverse and Grindr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Mofy Metaverse 0 0 0 0 N/A Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00

Grindr has a consensus price target of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.67%. Given Grindr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Grindr is more favorable than Global Mofy Metaverse.

Summary

Grindr beats Global Mofy Metaverse on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Mofy Metaverse

Global Mofy Metaverse Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides virtual content production, digital marketing, and digital assets development services for the metaverse industry in the People's Republic of China. It offers services for visual effect design, content development, production, and integration based on customers specific needs; and 3D rebuilt and artificial intelligence technologies using its Mofy Lab technology platform. The company also grants use right of digital assets for various applications, such as movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, and gaming. Global The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

