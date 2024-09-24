Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $53.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.32.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA stock opened at $60.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.72. Comerica has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $61.84.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the second quarter valued at $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Comerica by 39.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Comerica by 2,723.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 50.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the second quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

