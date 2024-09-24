Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Receives $196.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNG shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $182.38 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Cheniere Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,235 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,236 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 31,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 62,551 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

