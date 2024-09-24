Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.71.

Get Camping World alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Camping World

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -591.75 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08. Camping World has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Camping World will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,250.00%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, CEO Marcus Lemonis sold 125,000 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $2,855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,546,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Camping World in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 6,495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

About Camping World

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.